Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Man's hand pressing the button to go up to the third floor of an elevator. Close shot of an orange elevator and a finger pressing the button that makes the elevator go up to his floor.
Formats
2691 × 3819 pixels • 9 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
705 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
353 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG