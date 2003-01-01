Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
man's hand holds a fresh avocado next to a shelf with vegetables in a supermarket. man holds an avocado in his hand. Vegetarian food, tropical fruits and vegetables. Healthy food, concept. Soft focus.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134383315

Item ID: 2134383315

man's hand holds a fresh avocado next to a shelf with vegetables in a supermarket. man holds an avocado in his hand. Vegetarian food, tropical fruits and vegetables. Healthy food, concept. Soft focus.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Aleksandra Starkova