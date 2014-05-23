Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 30: Turn over of power in The Inauguration of President Benigno Aquino III on June 30, 2010 in Manila. President Aquino is the 15th president of the Philippines
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

56277958

Stock Photo ID: 56277958

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 30: Turn over of power in The Inauguration of President Benigno Aquino III on June 30, 2010 in Manila. President Aquino is the 15th president of the Philippines

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2654 × 1726 pixels • 8.8 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Tony Magdaraog

Tony Magdaraog

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.