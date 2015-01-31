Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 30: Mascots parade in The Inauguration of President Benigno Aquino III on June 30, 2010 in Quirino Grandstand Manila, Philippines. The event followed by street party
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

56277979

Stock Photo ID: 56277979

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 30: Mascots parade in The Inauguration of President Benigno Aquino III on June 30, 2010 in Quirino Grandstand Manila, Philippines. The event followed by street party

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3240 × 2372 pixels • 10.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 732 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 366 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Tony Magdaraog

Tony Magdaraog

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.