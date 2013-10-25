Images

MANILA - JUNE 12: Filipino celebrate The Philippine Independence Day on June 12, 2010 in Manila, Philippines. The Independence Day commemorates the 112th anniversary with parade & exhibitions.
Photo Formats

  • 2656 × 1700 pixels • 8.9 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 640 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Tony Magdaraog

