Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MANILA FEB. 26: Sinakulo re-enact the crucifixion of Christ in the Pasinaya on February 26, 2012 in Manila Philippines. The events showcase visual art & exhibits from theater arts, music & dances.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

96178481

Stock Photo ID: 96178481

MANILA FEB. 26: Sinakulo re-enact the crucifixion of Christ in the Pasinaya on February 26, 2012 in Manila Philippines. The events showcase visual art & exhibits from theater arts, music & dances.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1968 × 3216 pixels • 6.6 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 612 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 306 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Tony Magdaraog

Tony Magdaraog