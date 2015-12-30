Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Manicure tools in hands of female manicurist wearing mask and gloves. woman brunette manicurist on gray background
Woman straightens medical mask on her face, she is in blue gloves isolated on grey background
Close up of female doctor or scientist with a medical mask and hands in latex gloves over grey background. She is adjusting a mask with her hands.
Vaccinations. injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu woman docto
Close up of female doctor or scientist in protective medical mask over grey background. She is puting on gloves
Physician or nurse holding syringe and ampoule injecting on white background. Medicine, cosmetology and vaccination concept
Woman surgeon holding her mask in a close-up image
Female doctor or nurse wearing surgical scrubs and a mask isolated on white

See more

635975867

See more

635975867

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137696297

Item ID: 2137696297

Manicure tools in hands of female manicurist wearing mask and gloves. woman brunette manicurist on gray background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3338 × 5000 pixels • 11.1 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bogdan Kovenkin

Bogdan Kovenkin