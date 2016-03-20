Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 114149578
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER 28: Surfers enjoy large waves on September 28, 2012. Large waves are caused by the 13th named Pacific Tropical Storm - Miriam to the south.
Photo Formats
4037 × 2691 pixels • 13.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.