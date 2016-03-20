Images

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER 28: Surfers enjoy large waves on September 28, 2012. Large waves are caused by the 13th named Pacific Tropical Storm - Miriam to the south.
114149578

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER 28: Surfers enjoy large waves on September 28, 2012. Large waves are caused by the 13th named Pacific Tropical Storm - Miriam to the south.

Photo Formats

  • 4037 × 2691 pixels • 13.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Digital Media Pro

