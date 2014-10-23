Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Mestres Paulao (R) and Cabeca (L) in the "roda" or circle at the 11th annual International Capoeira Festival in Manhattan Beach, CA on Sept. 13, 2009.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

37051912

Stock Photo ID: 37051912

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Mestres Paulao (R) and Cabeca (L) in the "roda" or circle at the 11th annual International Capoeira Festival in Manhattan Beach, CA on Sept. 13, 2009.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jose Gil