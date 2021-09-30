Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092531891
Mango leaves are infected with parasites or insects and there are round black and brown eggs that are located on the leaves and look a little scary
A
By Andri Tirta
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abnormalagricultureanimalattackbeautifulbeetleblackbugcarecloseupcucurlionidaedamagediseaseegg of bug on mangoegg of mango beetleeggseradicationfoliagefungalgall midgesgardengardeninggreeninfestationinfestedinsectinsect pestinsectslarvaleafleaf deformationleafletleavesmacromango beetlemango weevilmidgenatureparasitepestplantroundspotspreadsybulustreetropicalveinwildlife
Similar images
More from this artist