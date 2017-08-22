Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097486199
MANDALAY, MYANMAR (BURMA) - Aug 22, 2017: Buddhist monks walking on U-Bein bridge, during sunset, in Taungthaman Lake near Amarapura, close to the city of Mandalay in Myanmar, Burma, SE Asia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amarapuraancientarchitectureasiaasianbridgebuddhismbuddhistbuildingburmaburmesecolorfulcultureeveninggoldenlakelandmarklandscapemandalaymonksmonsoonmyanmarnatureoldorangeoutdoorpagodapeacefulpeopleredreflectionriverruralseasonskystructuresunsunrisesunsettaungthamanteaktempletourismtravelu beinu-beinubeinviewwaterwood
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist