Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097503914
MANDALAY MINGUN, MYANMAR (BURMA) - Aug 23, 2017: Hsinbyume Pagoda or Myatheindan Pagoda, a white religious Buddhist temple in Mingun, close to the city of Mandalay, Myanmar, Burma
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureasiaasianbeautifulbluebuddhabuddhismbuddhistbuildingburmaburmesecloudsconstructionculturedestinationdestinationsfaithfamoushistoricalhistoryhsinbyumelandmarklargemandalaymingunmyanmarmyatheindanoldpagodapayaplaceredreligionreligiousskyspiritualitystupasunnytempletheravadatourismtouristtraditionaltravelvacationwhitewomanworshipyoung
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist