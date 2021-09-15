Images

Manchester, UK. September 15, 2021: Night view of the Media City UK is on the banks of the Manchester Ship Canal in Salford and Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.
Duisburg, Innenhafen, Germany
Philadelphia, USA - 2 November 2017. Bridges crossing the Schuylkill River
Pilsen Czech republic
Copenhagen Denmark Vesterbro
Modern urban cityscape.
BERLIN - FEBRUARY 04: The new Hilton Hotel (Zoofenster) in West Berlin, on February 04, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Architect Christoph Maeckler, 118,8 m, 32 floors, 242 rooms. Price ca. 200 Mio. euro
The Norreport station a rainy night with red signs against the dark sky, Copenhagen, Denmark, December 5, 2017

  • 6548 × 4466 pixels • 21.8 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 682 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 341 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Uldis Laganovskis

Uldis Laganovskis