Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Managers and job applicants shake hands after the job interview, job interviews to find people to work with the company and talent to work with. Concept of recruitment and job interviews.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134146357

Item ID: 2134146357

Managers and job applicants shake hands after the job interview, job interviews to find people to work with the company and talent to work with. Concept of recruitment and job interviews.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pickadook

Pickadook