Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Man writing in notebook in meditation room. Bearded man in casual clothes sitting in lotus pose. Hobby, literacy concept
Happy gamer wearing headphones happy to win in a video game on computer in a dark room lit with neon lights. Thumb up. Video games championship
Stylish bearded Man in suit and scarf playing in dark casino, smoking cigar, drink whiskey.
businessman sitting in office with laptop and phone work
young muscular athlete is at the start of the treadmill at the stadium
Emotional man in glasses holds in hands boxes with gifts, posing on blue background
Back to school and happy time. Bearded teacher in class on blackboard background. Knowledge day. Tutoring. Preparing for exam in college. School concept.
Happy couple doing home renovations, the man is painting the room and the woman is relaxing on the floor and connecting with a tablet

See more

634875707

See more

634875707

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137718215

Item ID: 2137718215

Man writing in notebook in meditation room. Bearded man in casual clothes sitting in lotus pose. Hobby, literacy concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5634 × 3761 pixels • 18.8 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KAMPUS

KAMPUS