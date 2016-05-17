Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a man in white sportswear is doing yoga with a fitness room. the concept of a healthy lifestyle.
Young serious professional physiotherapist or other clinician crossing arms on chest while sitting on medical couch in front of camera
Man wake up in the morning and feels pain
Meditating woman doing yoga. Health concept
A man with a stomachache in bed
muslim man praying with tasbih in white traditional clothes
Handsome african american man on white table begging and praying with hands together with hope expression on face very emotional and worried. Asking for forgiveness. Religion concept.
A girl in a white sweater sits on a bed holding a bouquet of white roses in her hand

See more

1472218556

See more

1472218556

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127875078

Item ID: 2127875078

a man in white sportswear is doing yoga with a fitness room. the concept of a healthy lifestyle.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3969 × 5953 pixels • 13.2 × 19.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lobachad

Lobachad