Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099574532
Man verifies the accuracy of manufacturing steel parts with a special caliper Additional scale - the size of the measurement device.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
buildcalculatedetaileddiagramdiedocumentdrawdrawingeducationengineerevaluationexpertisegaugegraphichorizontalhumanindoorsinspectioninstrumentkeyslaborermanual workermanufacturemanufacturingmeasuremeasurementmeasuringmechanicmechanicalmetermexicooccupationpersonplanprecisionprojectqualityrepairingresearchrodrulerulerscalesilverskillstainlesstechnicalworkworkerworking
Categories: Education, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist