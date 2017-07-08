Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A man tries to pay with a bank card for services and purchases online from a tablet and cannot do this due to sanctions
Man Drawing Customer Satisfaction Survey Concept In Notepad
Business Ideas Process Strategy Concept
Style Creativity Simplicity Design Concept
Simplicity Creativity Style Design Concept
Online Backup Cloud Storage Data Concept
Graphic Creativity Simplicity Design Concept
Tablet Art Paint Lady Researching Concept

See more

479489317

See more

479489317

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137424011

Item ID: 2137424011

A man tries to pay with a bank card for services and purchases online from a tablet and cannot do this due to sanctions

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2967 × 1978 pixels • 9.9 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

olgaarmawir

olgaarmawir