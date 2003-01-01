Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Man tourist and climber with orange backpack standing on the outlook point (spot) with amazing view on snowy mountains in cold winter time. Backpacker in snowy weather enjoying view over the valley.
Formats
5380 × 3648 pixels • 17.9 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 678 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 339 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG