Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081913730
A man stands with his back to the camera on the background of the courtyard. The guy with the phone takes pictures of a beautiful white Italian courtyard. Man on a tour of the historic city.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaarchitectureartattractionbigbuildingcityculturedarkdestinationdramaticeuropeeuropeanfrancehappyhighhistorichistoricalhistoryholidayholidaysjourneylandmarklandscapelightmanmenoldoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepeopleportraitredromanticsightseeingsmartphonesquarestreetsummersuntourtourismtouristtouriststowertowntravelvacationyoung
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist