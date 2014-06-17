Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Man squints and tries see something small or reading suspicious message on laptop screen in living room at home. Confused millennial man reading news on laptop with cringe, unpleasant negative emotion
Handsome man using laptop on the couch in the living room. Working from home in quarantine lockdown. Social distancing Self Isolation
Multitasking man working at home office
Young man holding credit card while using laptop at home
Smiling Deaf man talking using sign language on the tablets's cam
Computer at home
Tired and worried man using laptop at work
Businessman in office typing on laptop

See more

15037795

See more

15037795

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133665301

Item ID: 2133665301

Man squints and tries see something small or reading suspicious message on laptop screen in living room at home. Confused millennial man reading news on laptop with cringe, unpleasant negative emotion

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

sommthink