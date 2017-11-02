Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Man selling products online was talking on the phone or chat to receive an order from a customer and list in a notebook, Online shopping SME entrepreneur, packing box, Sell online, freelance working.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6240 × 3510 pixels • 20.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG