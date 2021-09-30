Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101461790
Man replenishes water from mountain stream in bright sun. Tourist fills bottle with mineral water in sunny day. Hand with bottle in clear water stream in sunlight. Replenishment of water during hike.
d
By daniilphotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
altaibackgroundbeautifulbottlebottombrookcleanclearclose upcloseupcolorfulcreekdrinkingfillinggoldgoldenhandholdingmanmineralminimalminimalismminimalistmotleymountainmulticolornaturalnatureorangepicturesqueplastic bottlepotablepourspureredrefillreplenishscenicshinysourcespring waterstonestreamsunlightsunshinetransparentvariegatedvividwater
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist