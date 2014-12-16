Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Man performing yoga. Head and torso leaning back, feet positioned apart, left arm up towards ceiling, right arm towards floor. Horizontally framed shot.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG