Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
ฺBusiness man pains his eyes when he watches a mobile phone and papers too much. Hard working. He presses on his eye by hands. Ophthalmology concept. This shot is medium close up portrait.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4958 × 3305 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG