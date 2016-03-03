Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 106101617
man with open mouth spreading tongue colored in peru flag as symbol of values like teaching, learning, multilingual speaking of different languages
Photo Formats
2637 × 3981 pixels • 8.8 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.