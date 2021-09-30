Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102428714
Man hugging his beloved dog
s
By sanjagrujic
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
active seniorsaffectionateanimal themescanine - animalcarefreecommunicationcutedogdomestic animalsembracingfriendshiphappinesshealthy lifestylehoundhuman body parthuman handhumorlooking awaylove - emotionloyaltymaking a facemammalmenmixed-breed dognatureobedienceone animalone personone senior man onlyoutdoorsownerpeoplepetsphotographyplayfulportraitpositive emotionpublic parkpurebred dogscratchingsenior adultsenior mensmilingspringtimetogethernesstrustunrecognizable personveterinarianyoung animal
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist