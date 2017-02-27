Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The man is at home alone, preparing a salad, slicing vegetables in the kitchen, the Asian looks at the camera and smiles
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5729 × 3819 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG