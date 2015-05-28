Images

a man holds a precious formation of quartz crystals on a black background. Quartz is a mineral composed of silica. It stands out for its hardness and resistance to weathering on the earth's surface.
Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122113035

Item ID: 2122113035

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ique Perez

Ique Perez