Man holding fresh harvest of vegetables in greenhouse. Asian farmer holding hydroponic green salad vegetables for healthy food and nutrition at industrial farm. Sign Ok.
Asian pretty woman pick green oak in greenhouse organic nursery farm,Small business entrepreneur and organic vegetable farm and healthy food concept.
Agricultural engineer working in the greenhouse.
Smiling cheerful senior gardener working in greenhouse. Old man in cap and overall cares for seedlings
Agriculture technology farmer person using tablet computer,Fresh from farm. Gardener carrying crate of fresh lettuce from farm ready to sell to client.
Agricultural engineer working in the greenhouse
Senior man in fitness activity outdoor in the park. 70 years and a healthy lifestyle. Bicycle close to him. Tropical place with palms
An asian carpenter using drill machine to make a hold on wood

2125580666

Item ID: 2125580666

Man holding fresh harvest of vegetables in greenhouse. Asian farmer holding hydroponic green salad vegetables for healthy food and nutrition at industrial farm. Sign Ok.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

thirawatana phaisalratana

thirawatana phaisalratana