Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Man holding dart with graph success goals Targeting the business concept. The concept of starting a new business that goes better, business development to success target and graph growing concept.
Formats
5547 × 3698 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG