Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Man happy customer client male buyer in suit choose auto want buy new car automobile consult with salesman sign contract at office in showroom salon dealership store motor show indoor Sale concept.
Businessman Showing Tablet Computer To Coworkers
Male and female office image
Two asian businesswomen happiness Reach an agreement by shaking hand together after successful deal the business contract in modern office or coworking space, success partnership concept
Smartly dressed young businesswomen in a business meeting at office desk
Young business woman shakes her hand at an interview
A woman, housewife, business, visiting sale
Lustful Boss Flirting With Secretary Girl Sitting At Workplace In Office. Flirt And Work Relationship Concept. Selective Focus

See more

1729509892

See more

1729509892

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131986335

Item ID: 2131986335

Man happy customer client male buyer in suit choose auto want buy new car automobile consult with salesman sign contract at office in showroom salon dealership store motor show indoor Sale concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio