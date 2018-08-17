Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
man hands holding of heart drawingon the cardboard with words love ukraine. protesting against the Russian invasion. banner inscription cardboard massage Hands Off Ukraine.
Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG