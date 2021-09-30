Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095727662
Man hand using computer Notebook with popup five star icon for feedback review satisfaction service,User give rating to service experience on online application.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
5-starbestbusinesscheckchoosechoosingclientconceptconsumercorporatecustomercustomer-feedbackenjoyevaluationexcellentfeedbackfeedback-surveyfirstfives targivegoodhappyhotelinformationlife eventsmanmanagementmarketingonlineperformancepositiveproductqualityrankingrateratingreportreputationresultreviewsatisfactionsatisfaction-reviewservicesmilestarsuccesssupportsurveytop-choiceuser
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist