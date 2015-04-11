Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Man with guitar in a cowboy hat sits on the porch and sings songs while reading the text from his phone. The concept of recreation, hobbies and lifestyle. Old, retro decor, burlap background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • 13.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 527 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 264 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG