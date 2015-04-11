Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Man with guitar in a cowboy hat sits on the porch and sings songs while reading the text from his phone. The concept of recreation, hobbies and lifestyle. Old, retro decor, burlap background
Sexy mature man playing the guitar
happy family
Adult man in historical suit playing guitar in summer garden
cuacasian man with guitar in the park outdoors
Adult man in historical suit playing guitar in summer garden
Girl with guitar have wooden walls
Cuban man wearing traditional panama straw hat playing an acoustic guitar. Taken in Trinidad, Cuba

See more

589968218

See more

589968218

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131285649

Item ID: 2131285649

Man with guitar in a cowboy hat sits on the porch and sings songs while reading the text from his phone. The concept of recreation, hobbies and lifestyle. Old, retro decor, burlap background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • 13.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 527 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 264 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Visionlabs

Visionlabs