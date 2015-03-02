Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Man with glass brandy or cognac. Man holding a glass of whisky. Portrait of man with glass of whiskey isolated on black studio. Tasting and degustation concept. Young sommelier.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4651 × 6969 pixels • 15.5 × 23.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG