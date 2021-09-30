Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908426
Man giving hand for handshake to girl in medical gloves in office. Woman want apply sanitizer on male hand. Black people wearing medical masks. Health protection at working during Covid-19 pandemic
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agreementapplyapplyingblack girlblack manblack womanbusinessbusiness teamcarecolleaguescooperationcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19coworkersdealemployeesepidemicexperiencegirlguyhandshakehealthinfectionjobmanmanagementmanagersmedicalmedical maskmedicarenoofficepandemicprofessionprofessional occupationprotectionprotectiverefusalrefusesafetysanitizershaking handsstopteamworkviruswomanworkplaceworkspace
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist