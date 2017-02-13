Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a man and a girl in full growth. father in a red T-shirt and black jeans barefoot, daughter in a white sweatshirt and leather pants barefoot. crossed their arms over their chest. isolated background
Guy and girl in thermal underwear on a white background
Guy and girl in thermal underwear on a white background
Young Asian Couple
Young Asian Couple
Portrait of young happy couple in casual clothing in full length
Portrait of stylish young African-American couple on white background
casual young couple in identical t-shirts stepping together

See more

1662876223

See more

1662876223

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136122273

Item ID: 2136122273

a man and a girl in full growth. father in a red T-shirt and black jeans barefoot, daughter in a white sweatshirt and leather pants barefoot. crossed their arms over their chest. isolated background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3189 × 5589 pixels • 10.6 × 18.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 571 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 286 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

Novitskaya Olga