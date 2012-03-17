Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A man in a black classic suit jumps, feeling freedom and lightness. Studio full-length portrait on a dark blue background. Happiness. The concept of success and aspirations, dreams.
Flexible ballet dancer posing in the dark lighted studio
athletic jumping girl studio shot
Art and fashion. Male mime artist. A young man with makeup in the style of the 20s poses in an elegant suit with expression. Full length portrait.
young female dancing jazz modern dance
Man in motion
Beautiful modern dancer girl
The silhouette of one hip hop male break dancer dancing on white background

See more

611715677

See more

611715677

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136731723

Item ID: 2136731723

A man in a black classic suit jumps, feeling freedom and lightness. Studio full-length portrait on a dark blue background. Happiness. The concept of success and aspirations, dreams.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4667 × 7000 pixels • 15.6 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich