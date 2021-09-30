Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100997390
Man is applying a rejuvenating cosmetic textile mask on woman's face from his face near the mirror at home. Concept of male and female beauty and skincare.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultapplyapplyingbeautycaucasianclothconceptcosmeticcosmeticiancosmeticsfabricfacefacialfemalefreshgrimacehealthyhomehyaluronic acidhygieneindoorslifestyleliftliftinglookingmalemanmaskmetrosexualmirrormoisturizingportraitprocedurepurifyingreflectionrejuvenatingrejuvenationside viewskinskincaresmilingspatextiletreatmentusingwellnesswomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist