Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MAMARONECK, NY - JUNE 13: Former world's number one golfer, David Duval, tees off as he plays in the 2006 US Open on June 13, 2006 in Mamaroneck, NY. David finished second in the 2009 US Open.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

52217650

Stock Photo ID: 52217650

MAMARONECK, NY - JUNE 13: Former world's number one golfer, David Duval, tees off as he plays in the 2006 US Open on June 13, 2006 in Mamaroneck, NY. David finished second in the 2009 US Open.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1521 × 3100 pixels • 5.1 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 491 × 1000 pixels • 1.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 246 × 500 pixels • 0.8 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

D

David W. Leindecker