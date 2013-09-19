Images

Image
Maman lanang or Cleome rutidosperma is a weed that belongs to a member of the Cleomaceae family. This plant also contains alkaloids and flavonoids.
Flower of Thale Cress (Arabidopsis thaliana)
False daisy,flower and green leaves on natural background.
Hanging pot with a white flower, a Chlorophytum comosum. It is called spider or "malamadre" in Costa Rica. Nature background.
Dragonfly wildlife insect,dragonfly seating on the tree
White flower with beautiful branches background
Ma-prang produce new leaves are small, with some petals attached.
Plant Buds growing , go green

1152965597

1152965597

2132129617

Item ID: 2132129617

Formats

  • 2048 × 2048 pixels • 6.8 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

