Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086720138
Male worker pressing ink on frame while using the printing machine in a workshop
Z
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apronbeardbeardedbusinessdesigndirtyfabricframegreenhandhand-madeholdingindustryinkmachinemalemanmanualmanufacturingmarkingmaterialmen at workpeoplepersonpinkpresspressureprintprinterproductionprofessionalpurplescreenscreen printingsilkspatulasqueegeestencilt-shirttabletechniquetextileworkworkerworkplaceworkshop
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist