Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Male trader watching on stock market data on computer monitor online. Side view of young focused caucasian man sitting and drinking energy drink at desk at night home. Freelance and remote work
Disabled man working with technology at night
Shot of a young businesswoman wearing glasses and sitting at the computer table.
Shot of a smiling young woman drinking coffee late at night.
Young Man Composing Music on Laptop Computer in Bedroom
Smiling young Asian businessman talking on a cellphone while working in an office late at night with city lights glowing in the background
Creative young photographer retouching photos using professional software.
chinese lady working from home sitting comfortably in swirling chair is looking at screen and texting to report having with important analysis. happy woman raising arm to celebrate meeting deadline

See more

1769613476

See more

1769613476

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050317

Item ID: 2125050317

Male trader watching on stock market data on computer monitor online. Side view of young focused caucasian man sitting and drinking energy drink at desk at night home. Freelance and remote work

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production