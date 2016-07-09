Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Male trader watching on stock market data on computer monitor online and talking on smartphone. Young laughing european man sit and drink coffee or tea at desk at night home. Freelance and remote work
Happy mature Japanese man using computer and getting good news at home
Portrait of positive funny afro american girl enjoy evening time watch comedy laugh hold remote control switch tv channel sit couch under lamp cover checkered soft blanket in house indoors
smiling businessman talking by smartphone and using computer
creative man is working in his night office and eating apple
Team of technical support with headsets at workplace
Senior couple greeting and talking with their family over video call at home. Social distancing at christmas and new year concept
Middle aged Hispanic businessman working late in an office

See more

562474675

See more

562474675

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050287

Item ID: 2125050287

Male trader watching on stock market data on computer monitor online and talking on smartphone. Young laughing european man sit and drink coffee or tea at desk at night home. Freelance and remote work

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7040 × 4698 pixels • 23.5 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production