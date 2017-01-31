Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Male trader or businessman using and watching on computer monitor at home. Freelance and remote work. Young concentrated caucasian man sitting at desk. Spacious apartment at evening time
Employee drinking coffee and reading news sitting in front of computer in office room. Entrepreneur comming at work, in professional company workspace typing on pc keyboard looking at desktop
Late at Night in the Office. Design Engineer Works on His Personal Computer. Businessman Working Alone. Graphic Designer Overworked On Computer Late Night. Workaholic Pc Overtime Deadline.
Photo of dark skin minded guy waiting partners response wear elegant costume sitting office chair
Freelancer uses wireless headphone to talk with people on online call. Businessman in the course of an important video conference while doing overtime at the office.
Businesswoman sitting in chair behind table with holding in hand documents
portrait of a beautiful adult businesswoman sitting at the desk with notebook in hand.
Businesswoman using phone. Happy young woman talking to the phone in office.

See more

1820257076

See more

1820257076

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050341

Item ID: 2125050341

Male trader or businessman using and watching on computer monitor at home. Freelance and remote work. Young concentrated caucasian man sitting at desk. Spacious apartment at evening time

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7141 × 4766 pixels • 23.8 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production