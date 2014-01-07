Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Male trader browsing smartphone while monitoring stock market data on digital tablet and computer at desk. Side view of young concentrated caucasian man at night home. Freelance and remote work
fortune teller shuffles cards to predict the future
Tired young female office worker fell asleep while sitting in front of laptop computer and working on promising project in home kitchen.
business, accounting, overwork, deadline and people concept - woman with tax form and calculator working at night office
Young handsome Indian businessman thinking while working overtime at home
Young woman using laptop in the kitchen at night
Attractive young woman with blonde reading a book
Side view portrait of attractive, hard worker, busy man in shirt with hairstyle, stubble working at night, taking work at home, sitting in workplace, workstation holding hands on keypad

See more

1135975784

See more

1135975784

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050077

Item ID: 2125050077

Male trader browsing smartphone while monitoring stock market data on digital tablet and computer at desk. Side view of young concentrated caucasian man at night home. Freelance and remote work

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production