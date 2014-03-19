Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A male tourist with a backpack on his back in rainy weather goes hiking, stands with his back and looks ahead at the misty bitter landscapes.
backpacking woman hiking on high altitude mountain trail
Young man traveler riding on bicycle with red backpack
hiking
Hunter with a gun in his hands against the blue sky. Pheasant hunting in the early morning in the fall.
young traveller finds a beautiful place to stay in, back view full length photo, rest concept.
Pilgrims walking through endless green fields under the sun of a way of st james
Woman mountain hiking Andorra

See more

520163416

See more

520163416

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124304034

Item ID: 2124304034

A male tourist with a backpack on his back in rainy weather goes hiking, stands with his back and looks ahead at the misty bitter landscapes.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo