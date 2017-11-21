Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Male hiker drinking a hot drink from a cup in the morning in the mountains looking at the misty views of a coniferous forest.
sad pensioner in black mask and cap with recyclable product paper bag stands leaning on metal fence closeup
Content creator shooting a video using a mirrorless camera mounted on a hand held gimbal. Side view of a traveler looking at his digital camera to take a photo standing beside a lake.
Woman hiker standing on mountain top cliff edge taking selfie with action camera
Engineer manager man with white helmet use fm handheld transceiver or walkie talkie to communicate with his team.
Hiker girl with trekking poles on foggy mountain walk
Man standing on a lookout at the top of mountain and watching through binoculars
A man makes photo with smartphone in the mountaines

See more

1503075032

See more

1503075032

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124311972

Item ID: 2124311972

Male hiker drinking a hot drink from a cup in the morning in the mountains looking at the misty views of a coniferous forest.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo