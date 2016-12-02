Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Male hand holding human icon on grey background. Human Resources HR management Recruitment Employment Headhunting Concept.Select team leader concept. Male hand click on man icon.Banner ,copy spase
Formats
8000 × 3712 pixels • 26.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 464 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 232 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG